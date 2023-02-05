Assam: Man held for stealing cash worth 23.52 lakhs from bank

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Sonitpur Police apprehended a person who allegedly stole Rs 23.52 lakh from the vault of a bank in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday.

Police also recovered the cash amount from the house of the person and arrested him.

According to Sonitpur district police, the Branch Manager of SBI, Airforce Station, Salonibari branch on Saturday night reported the matter to the Sonitpur police over the phone that stated that an amount of Rs 23, 52,900 (approximately) has been stolen from the vault of the Bank.



[{26f92961-443a-47e7-be61-66978bc4d4e3:intradmin/ANI-20230205063540.jpg}]

"Accordingly, with the help of Bank officials and source input, one search operation was conducted at the house of one Lakheswar Borah, from Gingia police station, Biswanath Chariali, and recovered the whole amount i.e., Rs 23.52 lakh from his possession of him at his own residence," said a senior police official of Sonitpur district.

The police official further said that the apprehended person is a canteen staff of of the bank and he has been working in the bank for 30 years.

The police have registered a case in connection with this and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

