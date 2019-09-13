Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyaya speaks to media in Guwahati on Friday. [Photo/ANI]
Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyaya speaks to media in Guwahati on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

Assam: Man shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Guwahati

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Guwahati on Thursday evening, police said.
The gruesome incident took place at Kumarpara near Athgaon area during the evening where a group of four to five men shot an employee of a private company from a point-blank range.
The injured victim was immediately rushed to Marwari Hospital situated in Athgaon area and was later referred to Apollo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
"We suspect that hired criminals had committed the crime. We have started a technical investigation. We have also called a dog and technical team of the CID," said Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyaya.
After receiving information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.
So far, the probe team has detained one person.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Bhopal: SDERF personnel carry out rescue operation at Khatlapura Ghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) personnel on Friday carried out rescue operation at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal where the boat was capsized today morning. 11 bodies have been recovered till now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:17 IST

Mother alleges daughter held captive by husband in Indonesia,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A woman, Nazma Begum, has alleged that her son-in-law took her daughter to Indonesia on the pretext of vacation and did not return while claiming that her daughter has been held captive for three years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:05 IST

Families with annual income upto Rs 1.80 lakh will get Ayushman...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Haryana government has decided to make Ayushman Bharat card for the families having an annual income of upto Rs 1.80 lakh under the centre's flagship health scheme "Ayushman Bharat Yojana".

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:56 IST

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone moves SC against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Sajjad Lone, and his party People's Conference on Friday filed a petition in Supreme Court against the abrogation of the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:23 IST

Telangana: TRS MLA from Bodhan meets D Arvindh, fuels...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): TRS MLA from Bodhan Assembly Constituency, Shakeel on Friday paid a visit to BJP leader D Arvindh at his residence, fuelling speculations that the former is going to join BJP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:06 IST

Bhopal Ganesh immersion incident is result of district admin's...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sanjar on Thursday visited the incident spot at Khatlapura Ghat and termed the mishap as a result of district administration's carelessness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:56 IST

Bhopal: Magisterial inquiry ordered into Ganesh immersion tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, ordered a magisterial probe into the Bhopal boat tragedy that claimed lives of 11 people on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:53 IST

UP: Police arrest four miscreants for looting cab, auto passengers

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police have arrested four miscreants who used to loot passengers in cabs and autos here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:43 IST

BJP govt in UP has nothing to do with women security at all:...

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:31 IST

UP: Girl students wearing Burqa denied entry in college

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The SRK College in Firzoabad denied entry to some girl students allegedly because they were wearing Burqa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:18 IST

Unions threaten indefinite strike against 'merger and...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Four Bank Unions have threatened to go on indefinite strike from the second week of November to oppose "merger and amalgamations in the banking sector."

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:07 IST

Akhilesh Yadav to visit Rampur to lend support to Azam Khan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a three-day-visit to Rampur and Bareilly today.

Read More
iocl