Assam man trampled to death by elephant in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): A 40-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Punti GP in Patharkandi of Assam's Karimganj district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Raju Chasan, suffered severe injuries and succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Karimganj Civil hospital.

Officials informed that the elephant had been roaming in the area for the last few days and was reportedly ill.



Villagers said that due to its illness, the jumbo often entered residential areas and destroyed crops.

The forest department has called a wildlife team from Guwahati, which is expected to arrive at Karimganj by Saturday for the elephant's treatment.

Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul expressed grief at the loss of life and visited the family of the victim.

Taking to Facebook, the MLA said, "A very pathetic incident took place where on the attack of wild elephant a person name Raju Chasa lost his life. Went to meet the family members at Patharkandi CHC where his body is being sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for Post Mortem." (ANI)

