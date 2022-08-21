Assam, Meghalaya decide to form three regional level committees to settle disputes in six border areas

Dispur (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday decided to form three regional-level committees to settle disputes between the states in six border areas. The decision was taken at the Chief Ministers' level meeting held at Janata Bhawan here on Sunday.

Following a discussion between the two governments, Meghalaya highlighted 12 areas of border disputes with Assam. Meetings and discussions were undertaken to resolve six of the disputed sites in the first phase, leaving the remaining six for the second phase.

As a result of the sequence of talks and actions that were undertaken, an MoU was signed on March 29, 2022, in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, clearing the way for the resolution of the six disputed sites.

The Chief Ministers from both states decided today at the 9th Chief Minister level meeting to form three regional committees to lead the way in resolving the remaining six areas of differences.



The committees will be headed by Cabinet Ministers from each state, as well as members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as three of the six contentious sites lie under its jurisdiction.

Within 15 days, both governments will notify regional committees, as members of the committees will iron out differences to identify mutually accepted solutions amicably after thorough visits and conversations with local residents.

As goodwill and confidence-building measures, the Chief Ministers of both the states will also visit the disputed sites and talk to the local people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that after resolving the six disputed boundaries in the first phase, the remaining boundary disputes will also be solved amicably under his guidance.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, his Meghalaya counterpart D.P. Wahlang, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Sinha, Principal Secretary to Home and Political Niraj Verma, Secretary Border Protection and Development Prabhati Thaosen, Secretary Home and Political Meghalaya Cyril Diengdoh and other senior officers of both the states were present during the meeting. (ANI)

