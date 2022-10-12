Assam Minister launches Theme Song for Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Sarothi App

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Assam PHED (Public Health Engineering Department) Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday launched the Theme Song on Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam at Madhavadeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The theme song emphasizes the salient features of the mission and is aimed to spread awareness about the ongoing JJM, Assam. The musical composition inherits various folk music forms along with some Sanskrit renditions and the video portrays the rich Satriya Culture of Assam along with other indigenous folk forms of the state. The lyrics of the song circle around the importance of clean drinking water for a healthier society and also glorifies the significance of water and its sacredness in Indian culture.

Alongside, Minister Baruah also launched a handbook on the Operation and Maintenance of the Piped Water Supply Schemes and a Mobile Application named Jal Sarothi. The handbook was created as per the guidance of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam. The handbook aims to enable the Water User Committees to dispense their duties as per the guidelines laid down under Jal Jeevan Mission.

On the other hand, the Jal Sarothi mobile app developed by AMTRON will be used to assess the functionality, quantity, quality, and regularity of FHTCs identified by SHG members under ASRLM and it will create mass awareness in their locality.

In his speech minister Mallabaruah said "Our people do have the feeling that water is available everywhere. But pure drinking water is not available everywhere. JJM will ensure that pure water is available to every doorstep."

He also mentioned that this theme song is expected to play an instrumental role in creating mass awareness among people regarding Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister urged everyone to turn Jal Jeevan Mission into a mass movement that will eventually ensure pure drinking water to each and every household.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also stated that with clean drinking water, health expenses of the rural population caused due to water-borne will drastically come down.

During the theme release ceremony, the minister felicitated the artists and crew members associated with the production of the song.

The event was graced by Kailash Karthik N, Mission Director, JJM and Secretary PHED, Govt. of Assam, Krishna Baruah, State Mission Director, ASRLM, Promod Kalita, Secretary, Publication Boards Assam, Er B.M. Roy, Chief Engineer (Sanitation) (i/c), PHED, Er D.K. Baruah, Chief Engineer (Water) (i/c), PHED, singers Dikshu Sarma, Gitali Devi, and many other dignitaries. (ANI)