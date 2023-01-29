Assam: Minor girl raped in Goalpara, accused arrested

Goalpara (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Golpara Police has arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 12-year-old minor girl in Assam's Goalpara district.

The arrested person was identified as Tajidul Sheikh. According to the reports, the accused person had allegedly raped the minor girl five months ago.



Debajit Das, a police officer of Goalpara Sadar Police Station said that police received a complaint on January 27 night where the family members of the victim girl said that a person named Tajidul Sheikh raped the girl 4-5 months back.

"The victim girl is now five months pregnant and the family members came to know about the incident after developing her health conditions. We immediately registered a case and arrested the accused person from the Krishnai area. We have also provided medical facilities to the victim girl," the police official said.

Police have registered a case (no - 18/2023) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 against the accused person. (ANI)

