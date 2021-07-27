Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Kiren Rijiju appeals for peace, says Home Ministry looking into issue

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Amid violent clashes between Assam and Mizoram police forces over the border dispute, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the matter is being looked into by the Union Ministry and also emphasised on maintaining peace in all the border areas.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West constituency, said North East MPs Forum has made an appeal to people of Mizoram and Assam, particularly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony.

"North East MPs Forum has made an appeal to people of Mizoram and Assam, particularly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony. We must ensure complete peace all along with border areas. Home Ministry is looking into it," Rijiju said.



Tensions peaked at the two states and five Assam Police personnel died in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Assam government announced a 3-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the five police personnel and one civilian who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram border clashes.

Four additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed at the Assam-Mizoram border disputed site, said CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, the situation is under control and peaceful there. (ANI)

