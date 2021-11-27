Assam, Mizoram CMs meet Union Home Minister, agree to initiate talks for 'permanent peace'

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that a meeting with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga was held at Union home minister Amit Shah's residence in the national capital in which it was decided that governments of the two states have decided to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Sarma said that it was decided that both the state governments would constitute two teams to initiate talks for "permanent peace".

The Assam chief minister further said that besides the team level talks, talks would be held at the chief ministerial level at intervals.

"The discussions would happen at the chief ministerial level at intervals. This decision has been taken in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"Both of us met Home Minister Amit Shah, we discussed everything during the meeting. Both the state governments decided to maintain peace and tranquillity on the Assam-Mizoram border. Both governments will deal with the entire process very sensitively," he told ANI.

When asked whether during the discussion if there were any issues in which the two states had differences , "No, not at all. Both of us share very good relations and so does both of our states."

Sarma and Zoramthanga had on Thursday met over dinner in New Delhi.

Earlier this year on July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

However, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace. (ANI)