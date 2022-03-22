Assam MLA equates RSS with Jinnah, claims both divided people

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday said that there are similarities between Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that both wanted to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"Jinnah divided the country into two parts - India and Pakistan. And the BJP and the RSS are also doing the same thing, and they are dividing Hindu and Muslim, Dalits and non-Dalits," Islam said.



The AIUDF MLA said that his party does not support the division of people on the basis of caste, community and religion. "But the BJP government is spreading hatred and this is not a good sign," he said.

Commenting on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, the Assam MLA requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits.

"The Prime Minister is supporting 'The Kashmir Files' movie and he should start the procedure of rehabilitating the Kashmiri Pandits. He should also hold an inquiry into the killings in Kashmir, which is the responsibility of the PM and the BJP government. Justice should be ensured to the Kashmiri Pandits. However, the BJP's motto is to spread hatred." (ANI)

