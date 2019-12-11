Assam: Mobile internet to be suspended in 10 districts from 7 pm today

Dispur (Assam) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the mobile Internet will be suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Wednesday in Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam.

The decision comes in the wake of protests in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"In order to in order to prevent the misuse of the mentioned media to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the State and for maintaining the law and order situation, I, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers for the next 24 (twenty-four) hours beginning from 7:00 PM of December 11, 2019, to 7:00 PM of December 12, 2019, in Lakhimpur, Dhernaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Karnrup districts of Assam," an Assam government order read.

It warned that violation of the "promulgation" will be punishable under Section 188 IPC and also under the relevant Provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said: "The curfew has been imposed in Guwahati (Assam) since 6:15 pm today. It will remain imposed until normalcy is restored here."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, where the debate is underway currently.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

