Assam: More than 1,100 Bru-Reang militants to lay down arms at programme in Assam's Hailakandi district

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): More than 1,100 Bru-Reang militants will lay down their arms and return to the mainstream at a programme to be held in Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday.

The militants of the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLFBV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU), who are currently on a ceasefire, will lay down their arms at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district.

Both militant outfits are currently under ceasefire with the government.



According to police, 545 militants of UDLFBV and 634 militants of BRAU will surrender during a programme in the presence of the Assam minister, and senior police officials.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district told ANI that, more than 1100 militants of the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLFBV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) would formally lay down their arms.

Both militant outfits spread a reign of terror in the bordering areas of the Assam-Mizoram border and were involved in kidnap, extortion and other anti-national activities.

United Liberation Front of Barak Valley (ULFBV) was reportedly formed in 2002. (ANI)

