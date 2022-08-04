Assam: Morigaon admin demolishes madrasa owned by man with Al-Qaeda links

Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): The District Administration on Thursday demolished the Jamiul Huda Madrasa at the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district of Assam.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa was run by an active member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of the ABT.

Earlier, the Morigaon district police had arrested Mustafa for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and added that its students were admitted to different schools.



"In Morigaon today, Jamiul Huda Madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrasa, who are now admitted to different schools," he said mentioning that Mustafa had obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in 2017.

According to the police, heavy security was deployed in the area as the district administration demolished the Madrasa which was run by Mustafa since 2018.

The development came after 11 persons were detained in a major crackdown in Assam on July 28 for their alleged links with global terror outfits including AQIS and ABT.



Chief Minister Sarma, while coming down heavily on the "Jihadi modules" in the state, said that a lot of information is expected from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today (July 28 to July 29), we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," CM Sarma had said.

Earlier on Friday (July 29), the police found eight people including Mustafa, who had links with ABT and AQIS, and produced them before the Barpeta court, which sent them to nine days' police custody.

"The eight arrested persons having links with AQIS/ABT were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta, Assam today. The court has sent them to 9-day police custody," said Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). According to police, the activities of Mustafa's madrasa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the Jamiul Huda Madrasa was sealed by the police.

Besides Mustafa, the police had also arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan (39) from Morigaon, Goalpara's Abbas Ali (22) who used to provide logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman.

Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub is also a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26."We got information about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrasa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," Special DGP GP Singh said on July 28. (ANI)

