Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today.

According to a press note by the Northeast Frontier Railway, 19 trains, including the Rajdhani express travelling from Dibrugarh to New Delhi and the Brahmaputra Mail travelling from Delhi to Dibrugarh, have either been diverted via Simaluguri-Sivasagar Town-Dibrugarh section, partially cancelled or cancelled today.

The accident relief trains have reached the site from Tinsukia, while another relief train from Lumding will reach the site to start track clearance work.

The derailment of the goods train occurred at around 6:40 am in the morning, where seven wagons went off the track. The railway tracks were uprooted during the derailment. Senior railway officials have reached the spot.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known. (ANI)

