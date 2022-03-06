Assam Municipal Board Election: 51.24 pc voter turnout recorded till 2 pm

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Assam on Sunday recorded 51.24 per cent voter turnout till 2 pm in the Municipal Board Election, as per the state election commission.

As per government data, the highest voter turnout of 71.35 per cent was recorded in Patacharkuchi Municipal Board while the lowest turnout was recorded at 37.04 in Jorhat.

Voting for polls to 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across the state concluded at 4 pm today.



More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender sealed the fate of 2,532 candidates in the fray.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

"For the first time EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections," said Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections.

Adequate security arrangements have been made across the state. The votes will be counted on March 9. (ANI)

