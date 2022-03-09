Assam municipal polls: BJP's victory shows support of people with PM Modi's 'Act East policy', says Nadda

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the party's massive victory in the Assam municipal elections reflected that the people are in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Act East" policy.

"BJP's massive victory in the municipal elections of Assam shows that the public's confidence in PM Modi's "Act East" policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," tweets the BJP chief.

Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are leading in 64 out of 80 Municipal Corporations in Assam for which votes are being counted on Wednesday.



In the 80 Municipal Corporations, which consist of 977 wards, the BJP is leading in 548 wards, followed by Congress in 61 wards.

Out of 977 wards, results for 57 have already been declared uncontested, and elections were held for the remaining 920 wards.

This is the first time EVMs were used instead of ballot papers in these elections.

The polls recorded a total voter turnout of 70 per cent, said the state election commission.

In the Assam civic polls, 2,532 candidates are in the fray. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates. (ANI)

