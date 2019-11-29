Representative Image
Representative Image

Assam: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 ULFA members for killing 5 villagers last year

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:41 IST

Guwahati (Assam">Assam) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge-sheet against Bubul Moran and Binanda Dahotiya, members of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a 2018 case in which a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress killed five people of Bichanimukh Kherbari village.
Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, 26, and Binanda Dahotiya alias Swadesh, 24, both are residents of Tinsukia in Assam">Assam.
The cases against the accused are registered under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302 and 307 of IPC, Sections 25(1A) and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 10, 16(1)(a), 18, 20, 23(1), 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
In a statement, the NIA said: "On November 1, 2018, at around 7 pm, a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress, covering their faces with black cloth, walked into Bichanimukh Kherbari village inhabited by Bengali speaking population."
"The armed men randomly called out six villagers and took them across the iron bridge over SaukaNala, on the approach road of the village. They were forced to line up by the roadside, kneel down and then they were fired upon indiscriminately; killing five of the villagers. The sixth villager had a narrow escape as he collapsed on hearing the sound of gunfire."
"Investigation established that this terrorist act was committed by active members of the proscribed organisation ULFA as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The investigation has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates/leaders," the statement said.
"Investigation further revealed that the arrested accused persons along with others in pursuance of this conspiracy came from Myanmar to India, then from Arunachal to Assam">Assam-Sadiya specifically to Bichanimukh Kherbari village, armed with assault weapons," NIA said in the statement.
"Both the accused are members of the proscribed organisation ULFA and had been carrying out various illegal and criminal activities on behalf of ULFA such as extortion, kidnapping, and murder in the region with an aim to wage war against India and attack the sovereignty and integrity of India. Further investigation in the case is continuing against other accused," added the NIA. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:28 IST

Man torches train coach after being denied ID card, arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:10 IST

BHU's Firoz Khan to appear for interview to teach at varsity's...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Firoz Khan, who was facing protests for being appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will appear for an interview on Friday to teach at the varsity's Ayurveda Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:44 IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: Four organisations campaigning for justice...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 35th anniversary of infamous 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident, four organisations campaigning for justice charged the central and the state government of continued collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:14 IST

Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team for bilateral...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kalia Pradhan, a native of Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal at Kanpur and Dehradun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:49 IST

Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:30 IST

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Governor SP Malik on Thursday said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet.

Read More
iocl