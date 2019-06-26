Assam: Nine injured as bus plunges into pond in Barpeta

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:09 IST

People's mandate can't be stifled, questioning EVMs insult to...

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI) Unleashing yet another attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the party of stalling various important bills in Rajya Sabha in the last five years and said people's mandate cannot be "stifled" in the Upper House just because the ruling par