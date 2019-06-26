Barpeta (Assam) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Nine people were critically injured on Wednesday after a Bus lost control and fell into a pond in Goremari village here.
The bus, coming from Guwahati, was reportedly carrying 15 people when the incident occurred.
The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
Police, district administration and locals carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)
Assam: Nine injured as bus plunges into pond in Barpeta
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:08 IST
