Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The North East Students' Union and All Assam Students' Union have called for a 12-hour bandh as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.
Meanwhile, people in Jorabat staged a protest today against the Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voting. (ANI)
Assam: North East Students' Union, All Assam Students' Union call for 12-Hour bandh against CAB
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:01 IST
