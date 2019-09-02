Congress Sarukhetri MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar speaking to ANI on NRC final list in Barpeta, Assam on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress Sarukhetri MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar speaking to ANI on NRC final list in Barpeta, Assam on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Assam NRC: Cong MLA says ready to work with BJP, RSS for citizen's goodwill

By Rizwan Arif (ANI) | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:15 IST

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress Sarukhetri MLA Zakir Hussain Sikdar on Monday expressed deep concerns over the genuine people whose names have been dropped from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that he has no problem in working with the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for citizen's goodwill.
"Not only BJP but I am ready to work even with the RSS for the betterment of the public. If the BJP says that they are always there for people's goodwill then I can work with them. I have no issues in working together," Sikdar told ANI.
Showing concern over 19 lakh people who were dropped from the final list of NRC, Congress MLA said that not only him but many lawmakers of the state feel that names of the genuine Indian citizens were missing and they have been tagged as foreigners now.
He said that he met around 500 people today whose names were not mentioned in the list.
"Today only I met around 500 people, who did not get through in the final list, but their documents are authentic. They are very distressed," he said.
Sikdar said his party was striving to provide legal assistance to people.
"Congress has activated its legal teams across the state to provide all support and legal assistance to people so that they can pursue their case in Foreigners Tribunals," he said.
Congress MLA admitted that the NRC was necessary because several violence cases were reported in the past.
He also said that the NRC is a long process and in such a "complex framework, committing mistakes are very common".
Dismissing reports in a section of the media on the aspects of the final NRC as 'incorrect', Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Sunday had said that exclusion from the NRC does not make the excluded person "Stateless" and "Foreigner".
"It also does not make him or her "Foreigner", within the legal meaning of the term. They will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before," he said.
The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with 19.06 lakh people not included in it and around 3.11 crore people included as citizens of India.(ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:54 IST

Crumbling Bowbazar buildings: Mamata to meet Metro officials...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a meeting tomorrow with Metro rail officials to take stock of the situation in the city's Bowbazar area where as many as 18 buildings developed major cracks due to ongoing East-West metro railway proje

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:33 IST

Amarinder meets Jal Shakti minister, seeks comprehensive...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged the Centre to evolve a comprehensive mechanism to check recurrence of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:32 IST

MP minister writes to Sonia, accuses Digvijaya Singh of trying...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): State Forest Minister Umang Singhar has written to top Congress leadership accusing senior party leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:30 IST

Uttarakhand CM, Guv inaugurate hospital near Kedarnath temple's base camp

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple and inaugurated a hospital near its base camp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:20 IST

Ajit Doval, Rajiv Gauba meet President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Editors Guild condemns FIR against journalist for exposing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday condemned Uttar Pradesh government's action of filing an FIR under serious sections of criminal law against journalist Pawan Jaiswal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:12 IST

Ex-Haryana CM Hooda to meet loyalists' group tomorrow

New Delhi [India] Sept 2 (ANI): With Assembly election around the corner in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda will be holding a meeting with a newly-formed committee here on Tuesday. The 33-member committee consists of 13 MLAs who are considered to be loyal to him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:02 IST

Special court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A special trial court here on Monday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's CBI custody by a day till Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:55 IST

BJP MP Arjun Singh injured after falling on ground during protest: Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): West Bengal Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh on Monday claimed that the violence in Barrackpore on Sunday (Sept 1) was not spontaneous and had been planned.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Odisha govt announces rehabilitation, resettlement package for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Odisha government on Monday announced special rehabilitation and resettlement package for affected people due to eviction drive around Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:48 IST

No day-time restrictions in 92 police stations across Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Day-time restrictions have been lifted from 92 police stations in Kashmir, said a key government functionary here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:38 IST

Collected data on final list of NRC and presented it before...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday said he has collected the data after analyzing people's reaction and stand taken by different political parties on the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and presented it before Congress interim president Soni

Read More
iocl