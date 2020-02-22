Assam NRC Coordinator writes to DC, DRCR, seeks details of 'ineligible persons' in final list

Dispur (Assam) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Assam NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has written a letter to Registrars of Citizen Registration of all districts seeking details of "ineligible persons" found in final NRC list.

Hitesh Dev Sarma, State Coordinator, NRC, Assam wrote the letter on February 19 to the all Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR).

"With respect to the subject cited above and the correspondences under reference, it has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC, particularly who are DV, DF, PFT, DVD, DFD, PFTD," the letter read.

"A list of such persons has already been shared from your end through the medium mentioned at sl 2 above. As such, you are requested to share the details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in NRC but whose names got included in NRC in addition to the list shared earlier through the medium referred at sl 2 above," it said.

"For the purpose of collection of details of such persons the same Webform shall be shared with the DPSs. You are requested to note that this matter is of utmost importance as the details received from your end have to be reported to the Registrar General of India urgently, therefore, requested to send the details within tomorrow (20, Feb 2020) positively," the letter said.

More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published in August last year. (ANI)

