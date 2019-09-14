Assam NRC list with status of over 3 crore people published online

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A complete Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) list with individual status of over three crore people was published online on Saturday.

Those who had applied for inclusion of their names in the NRC list and have a valid ARN number can check their final status at nrcassam.nic.in

Speaking to ANI here, a local resident, Vighu Kumar Nath said, "I checked NRC list online today. I am happy that my name and names of my family members are there in the list."

Another resident Akas Ali said, "I am happy that names of my family members including me are there in the list."

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on August 31, excluding over 19 lakh people.

"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator of the NRC, had said in an official statement.

He, however, had asserted that those who are not satisfied with the outcome of the claims can appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the first time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants from the state. (ANI)

