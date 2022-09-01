Assam: One more arrested on alleged link with terrorist groups AQIS-ABT, total goes up to 38

Goalpara (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday night arrested another person linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Guwahati.

The arrested person was identified as Ajmal Hussain.

With his arrest, the number of arrested persons linked with AQIS/ABT rose to 38.

According to police, Ajmal Hussain, living at Raghunath Path, Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati, was picked up by Goalpara police, in collaboration with Guwahati Police yesterday.

After thorough interrogation, he was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with Matia police station case number 105/22 u/s 121/121(A)/120(B) IPC RW section 18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act.



VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district told ANI that, the person was living in Guwahati and after hours-long interrogation, the police arrested him.

The police official said that Hussain gave shelter to the Bangladeshi terrorists at his place in Guwahati. The arrested person had also undergone AQIS training in Barpeta.

"His statements corroborated with statements of already arrested accused Abdus Subhan (43-year-old) and he confessed to be a member of AQIS and ABT. He admitted giving shelter to Bangladeshi terrorists in his place in Guwahati and underwent AQIS training in Barpeta. After getting evidence, we arrested him," he said.

Reddy said that Hussain will be produced before the court today.

"Today we will produce him before the court. During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of AQIS/ABT. He had sheltered Bangladeshi nationals who are already members of Al-Qaeda and ABT, in his house. The Bangladeshi terrorists are accused in Barpeta, Morigaon and Goalpara modules of AQIS/ABT," VV Rakesh Reddy said.

Earlier, Goalpara district police arrested two Imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the lower Assam district and they have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district. (ANI)

