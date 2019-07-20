Assam: Over 600 villages affected by floods in Barpeta district

Barpeta (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): More than 600 villages here have been affected due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the state.

The Indian Army had launched a large scale flood relief operation in flood-hit areas of lower Assam after the torrential rains hit the region. Operations are in full swing to provide aid to locals.

The intensified downpour has triggered deluge in all districts of the region, disrupting normal life.

Apart from Barpeta, Army has also carried out relief work in Baksa, Nalbari, Dhekiajuli and Morigaon districts of the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives in the state due to the incessant rains and related incidents.

Rivers such as the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat; Jia Bharali at N.T.Rd.Xing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger levels in the state. (ANI)

