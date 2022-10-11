Assam: Over 9 kg of drugs recovered in Karimganj, 1 held

Karimganj (Assam), October 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with police, seized 9.477 kilograms of heroin in the Karimganj area and arrested one drug peddler, said the officials on Tuesday.

The drugs were being transported on a truck and were concealed in soap cases, the officials informed.

The joint operation was carried out by the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier of the seventh battalion of BSF and the Karimganj Police.

"Based on a piece of secret information, the police intercepted the truck loaded with soap cases entered from Mizoram on National Highway near the new Karimganj railway station", the officials said.

According to the officials, the truck was carrying drugs concealed in 764 soap cases- hidden inside a 'secret chamber' of the truck and was intercepted on National Highway 37 near the new Karimganj railway station.



The arrested person will be produced before the court. Further information is awaited.

Earlier, on Monday Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized large quantities of contraband drugs concealed in 5 soap cases in Assam's Cachar district.

According to Cachar Police, a tip-off was received and the Officer-in-Charge of Dholai Police station, with his staff, conducted a raid.

The raid was conducted at the house of Mojibur Rahman Talukdar of Karkat Basti, Dholai.

"We recovered 5 soap cases, with 278.60 grams of heroin and the accused has also been arrested," stated Cachar Police. (ANI)

