Assam: Patient declared dead by doctors comes alive in morgue

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A male patient, who was allegedly declared dead by the authorities of the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, was later found alive lying on a floor in an isolated ward meant for dead bodies.

The patient has been identified as Mohammad Hussain.

His relatives have claimed that they were informed by Tinsukia Civil Hospital authorities that he has died during treatment.

"Doctors informed us that Hussian had died, three days after he was admitted to the hospital. However, we later found him lying on a floor in an isolated ward meant for bodies," relatives said.

Denying the claims made by the family of Hussain, hospital authorities said that the 'isolated room' is ward where critical patients are kept, adding that a body of the patient who died a few days back was not removed yet.

"That room is a part of our medicine ward where critical patients are kept. The only body of a patient who died earlier was not removed yet. It is not a morgue. We kept Hussain on the floor so that he does not fall down from bed," Gopinath Bardale, Superintendent of Tinsukia Civil Hospital, told ANI. (ANI)

