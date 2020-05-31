Assam plans to provide tap connections to 13 lakh households in 2020-21

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a bid to provide functional tap connections to 13 lakh households in 2020-21, Assam government has presented the Annual Action Plan to the Ministry of Jal Shakti's consideration and approval.

The Centre has already approved Rs 1,407 crore for 2020-21 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to Assam, said an official press release on Sunday.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a Central government initiative which aims to ensure access to tap water in every household in India.

According to the press release, the State government believes the goal of JJM should "not be difficult to achieve," considering the abundant water resources, both ground-water and surface water, in Assam.

Besides, a defined roadmap is charted for the effective implementation of the Village Action Plan (VAP) with rural community's participation.

Strengthening of existing drinking water sources for the long-term sustainability of drinking water supply systems through a convergence of various programmes at village level is also planned for judicious use of all available resources, said the press release. (ANI)

