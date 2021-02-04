Representative Image
Representative Image

Assam police apprehend 6 persons for illegally carrying arms and ammunitions

ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2021 21:43 IST


Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday apprehended six persons for illegally carrying arms and ammunition at Nasraibil area.

An Assam Police official told ANI, "Upon receiving information, our team headed by Circle Inspector Saraibil and Sub Inspector Mithun Taye stopped the vehicle and recovered several arms and ammunition."
"5 AK 56 guns, 1 HK 53 gun, mobile phones among other items. We have apprehended six persons in this case. Further investigations underway," the official informed. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl