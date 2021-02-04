Assam police apprehend 6 persons for illegally carrying arms and ammunitions

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday apprehended six persons for illegally carrying arms and ammunition at Nasraibil area.



An Assam Police official told ANI, "Upon receiving information, our team headed by Circle Inspector Saraibil and Sub Inspector Mithun Taye stopped the vehicle and recovered several arms and ammunition."

"5 AK 56 guns, 1 HK 53 gun, mobile phones among other items. We have apprehended six persons in this case. Further investigations underway," the official informed. (ANI)

