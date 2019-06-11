Assam police arrest 5 KPLT men

Diphu (Assam) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): In a joint operation, police forces of the Karbi Anglong and the Dima Hasao districts of Assam arrested five cadres of the KPLT ( Karbi People's Liberation Tiger anti-talk faction) and seized a huge number of arms and ammunition from them.

The arrests were made after a 15-day long operation conducted in the region, police said today.

Four pistols including magazines, several rounds of live cartridges, and several sets of mobile phone, SIM cards, and extortion letters including other objectionable items were seized from the accused.

The arrested accused are self-styled Commander in Chief Mensing Tokbi, secretary Mensong Kramsa, Ritesh Terong, Bistar Hanse, Hedsing Phangso, Jiten Kro and Harsing Ronghi. (ANI)

