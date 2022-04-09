Assam: Police arrests five youth with drugs in Dima Hasao

Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Assam Police have arrested five youths with contraband drugs in Assam's Dima Hasao district.



Based on a reliable source's input of an individual carrying a contraband item in a public transport vehicle, a police team of Dima Hasao district on Friday launched an operation at Jatinga area in the hill district and apprehended an individual in the transport vehicle which lead the team to another house at Jatinga area where they arrested another four persons.



Police also recovered around 80 grams of suspected 'Heroine' filled in 181 canisters (mostly used in homoeopathic medicines) and three strips of 'Proxivon' capsules from the house and 250 numbers of empty canisters where the contraband items are packed and sold.





The five persons were booked under section 21b/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and they were identified as Marcil Suchiang (21), Thairingdao Naiding (19), Rahul Suchiang (24), Kailianmuan Lienthang, (24), Bishal Dey (22).



Jayant Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dima Hasao district said that they are trying to find out the main supplier and others involved in the racket.



"The operation was launched on Thursday evening and concluded on Friday morning. We have arrested five youths and recovered 181 full containers containing 80 grams of suspected heroin. The arrested youths are hailing from the Jatinga area," Jayant Singh said.



Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

