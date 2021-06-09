Assam Police arrests three food delivery boys for drug peddling

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Assam Police has arrested three food delivery boys for allegedly peddling drugs in Guwahati.

The Police said they seized 13 vials containing "brown sugar" weighing six grams.

They said the houses of arrested food delivery boys were being searched for other incriminating materials.



The arrests were made by Paltan Bazar police on Monday.

The official said that a search operation was conducted at South Sarania under Paltan Bazar Police Station and three peddlers - Subhankar Sarkar, Brojen Das and Gayatri Roy have been apprehended.

"The three are residents of the South Sarania area. They were working with food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy," the official said.

Guwahati Police also made a tweet and said a video was shared by a good Samaritan.

"We salute you for your efforts. A Good Samaritan shared a video of drugs peddling by food delivery boys and Team Crime Branch did the rest. Let's do our bit to identify all these criminals in our neighbourhood," it said. (ANI)

