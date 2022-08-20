Assam Police arrests two fake CBI officers in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): Assam Police arrested two persons in Karimganj district on Friday for allegedly posing as CBI officers in order to extort money.

The arrested persons were identified as Dilwar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed.



Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said that, on August 18, they had received a complaint from a businessman from the Patharkandi area.





"The businessman had received an extortion call and the person who used to impersonate himself as a CBI officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh. Immediately we tracked the mobile phone number and launched an operation and apprehended two persons namely Dilwar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed. Rashid Ahmed had used the mobile phone of Dilwar Hussain and impersonated himself as a CBI officer," Das said.

Police registered a case against the duo. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)







