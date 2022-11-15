Assam Police busts drug contraband worth Rs 10 crore in Cachar; 2 held

Cachar (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday seized a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested two peddlers carrying them.

According to the police, the accused men were trying to transport this consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam, when they were caught by the police with 54,000 YABA tablets.



"The police have seized a large contraband of drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested two drug peddlers. During the operation, the team seized 54,000 YABA tablets from their possession as they were trying to transport this consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam," Superintendent of Police N Mahatta said.

In a joint operation on Sunday, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police had seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district, as they acted on a special tip-off.



The ganja was recovered in the form of 28 packets from Agartala-Deoghar express.

Notably, on November 11 as well, the Assam Police arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized 1000 YABA tablets from their possession.

Earlier in October, they seized a consignment of 2000 kilograms of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in the Karbi Anglong district.

Prior to it, the police had apprehended four drug peddlers and seized their two vehicles as they busted another huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district.

In mid-October, the Assam Police seized 3,243 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

While, in the first week of October, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with police, seized 9.477 kilograms of heroin in the Karimganj area and arrested one drug peddler.

Lately, Assam police have been successful in nabbing Drug peddlers and have recovered drugs and other narcotics substances worth crores. (ANI)

