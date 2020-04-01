Assam Police distributes food among needy amid lockdown in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Assam Police on Tuesday distributed food among the people hailing from low-income groups struggling to earn their daily bread owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In the state of Assam, the police are spearheading this effort to distribute food among the needy in Guwahati.

Meanwhile in the national capital, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel distributed food among the needy at the New Delhi Railway Station, amid the lockdown.



Railway Protection Force personnel had on Sunday distributed food to needy in Patna amid lockdown due to COVID-19.



Senior Commandant, RPF SKS Rathore, said, "Food is being prepared at IRCTC kitchens and our personnel are distributing it to poor."



"We are following social distancing norms and also guiding them to do the same," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

