Assam: Police fires on miscreants trying to smuggle cattle heads, on Bangladesh border

Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): An incident of firing on miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border by the police to prevent them from entering illegally was reported in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said they resorted to firing on a group of Bangladeshi nationals planning to cross over into India, in the Nilambazar area of Karimganj district.



They were trying to cross over for allegedly lifting cattle heads in the area, the police added.

"The team spotted suspicious movement of miscreants in Baliabasti, which is located 1km away from the international border. On being asked to surrender, they fled from the area," a police officer said.

"Acting on an input on Tuesday, we intercepted four Bangladesh nationals with two smuggled cattles. When confronted, they started to run. We had to resort to firing to make them stop. We cordoned off the area and conducted a search during which we recovered two cattle heads and one big machete from the area. Further searches are underway," he said. (ANI)

