Assam Police foil cattle smuggling bid, 1 held from Nagaon district

Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Officials of Assam Police on Friday intercepted a truck and recovered 30 cattle in Assam's Nagaon district.



The truck driver, namely, Ikramul Hoque, accused of smuggling the cattle, was apprehended by the police.





According to police, acting on secret information, a police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number HR-55Q-7358 on National Highway 37 in the Raha area.

"During the search, we recovered 30 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Bokakhat side. We have also apprehended the driver of the truck," a police officer of the Nagaon district said.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in December, last year, Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 24 cattle heads from a truck in State's Biswanath district.

During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on," police officer of Borgang police outpost, B Bey said. (ANI)

