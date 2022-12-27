Assam Police foil smuggling bid, rescue cattle from truck in Biswanath

Biswanath (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 24 cattle heads from a truck in Assam's Biswanath district, informed officials on Tuesday.

According to police, a police team on Monday night intercepted a truck bearing registration number NL-02Q-7983 on National Highway 15 in the Borgang, which was coming from the Gohpur side.

"During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on," police officer of Borgang police outpost, B. Bey said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with this.

Earlier on December 22, as many as two people were apprehended as the Assam Police seized a large quantity of Ganja in the Biswanath district.



The apprehended accused have been identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary.

The police recovered around 75 kg of Ganja.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team chased a vehicle and caught two persons in the Jamugurihat Borpathar area.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Biswanath, Kulendra Nath Deka said, "When the police team was chasing the vehicle, the apprehended persons had thrown several packets of Ganja on road and tried to flee."

Kulendra Nath Deka said that they also seized a vehicle.

"When our team chased them they tried to flee from the area, but we caught them. We brought them to Kolapani road and recovered 75.20 kg of Ganja. We have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 X-0498. Our investigation is on and we will catch all persons involved with this," Kulendra Nath Deka said. (ANI)

