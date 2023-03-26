Assam Police foils cattle smuggling bid, apprehends three persons in Goalpara

Goalpara (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Assam Police has foiled cattle smuggling in the Borpathar area of Goalpara district and apprehended three persons in this connection, police said on Sunday.

The apprehended persons were identified as Jarif Ali, Sabir Uddin Sheikh, and Ainar Mandal.

According to the police, the operation to nab the smugglers was launched late Saturday night based on a secret input.



During the operation, the police recovered 32 cattle.

Manoj Kumar Das, a police officer of Goalpara district said that the police team apprehended three persons who tried to smuggle the cattle.

"Based on secret information, we launched the at a house owned by Jarif Ali in the Borpathar area and recovered 32 cattle heads. We have apprehended three persons and will take action against them as per law," Manoj Kumar Das said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

