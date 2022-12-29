Assam police foils smuggling bid, rescue cattle

Biswanath (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Police intercepted a truck during a Naka checking and recovered 32 cattle from it. Two persons have also been apprehended in connection with this incident.

A police team of Borgang police outpost in Biswanath district of Assam set up a naka checking on Wednesday and intercepted a truck. On checking it, they found the cattle in it.

"We had intercepted the truck which was coming from Gohpur side and during search, we found 32 cattle. We apprehended the driver and handyman of the truck. The truck was coming from Naharlagun towards Kharupetia," B. Bey, police officer of Borgang police outpost said.



Earlier, on the night of December 26, police recovered and rescued 24 cattle from a truck at the Borgang area in the Biswanath district.The truck was intercepted on National Highway 15 in the Borgang, which was arriving from the Gohpur side.

"During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one was found dead. Further investigation is on," policeman Dey had said after the raid.

Not only cattle, earlier on December 22, large quantity of Ganja have also been recovered in Biswanath district and two persons were apprehended by police. The accused were identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary. The police recovered around 75 kg of Ganja.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team chased a vehicle and caught two persons in the Jamugurihat Borpathar area. Additional Superintendent of Police of Biswanath, Kulendra Nath Deka said, "When the police team was chasing the vehicle, the apprehended persons had thrown several packets of Ganja on road and tried to flee."

Deka said that they also seized a vehicle. "When our team chased them they tried to flee from the area, but we caught them. We brought them to Kolapani road and recovered 75.20 kg of Ganja. We have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 X-0498. Our investigation is on and we will catch all persons involved with this," he said. (ANI)

