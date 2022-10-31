Assam Police on alert against foreigners participating in religious events

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Assam Police has directed all district police units to keep watch on foreigners if they participate in any religious events in the state.

The direction by Assam Police came after 10 foreigners - 3 Swedish and 7 German nationals - were reportedly detained for violating visa norms and some sections of the Foreigners Act.

They have apparently attended a religious program in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, police had said.



The Dibrugarh district police had initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting in an area under Namrup police station in the Dibrugarh district with a tourist visa.

"They came to Assam by using a tourist Visa, but they had attended a religious (prayer and peace) program in an area under Namrup police station in Dibrugarh district," Additional Superintendent of Police (Dibrugarh), Bitul Chetia had told ANI.

The police officer further said that as per the court's direction the accused will have to pay a fine and subsequently be deported to Sweden. (ANI)

