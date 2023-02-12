Assam: Police recover 24 cattle heads in Nagaon; 2 held

Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): Police recovered 24 cattle heads from a truck in Assam's Nagaon district and apprehended two persons, said a statement on Sunday.

The appended smugglers are identified as Akkash Ali (40) and Tabajul Hussain.

According to police, based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck on National Highway 37 in the Borghat area in the Nagaon district and recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck.



Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of the Nagaon district said that the truck was coming from the Numaligarh area in the Golaghat district towards the Guwahati side.

"Today, our party intercepted a truck bearing registration number NL-01AC-6963. We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck," the police officer said.

On February 10 night, one truck bearing registration number AS-25 EC-9833 loaded with a total of 23 (4 found dead) cattle heads has intercepted by the staff of Jakhalabandha police station at Burapahar area on NH 37.

The cattle heads and the vehicle were seized. (ANI)

