Assam police registers case against 10 people for composing poem criticising NRC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Assam Police">Assam Police has registered a case against 10 people for allegedly composing a poem criticising the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"A case was registered on July 11 against 10 people on a complaint alleging that their social media posts might create enmity in society," Deepak Kumar, Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

Kumar said that no arrests have been made so far. "The investigation in this regard is underway," he added.

The accused include Bengal-origin Muslim poets and activists, who write in a dialect called the 'Miyah' dialect. (ANI)

