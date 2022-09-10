Assam: Police seize 1100 kg ganja worth about Rs 2 crore, one held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): Police seized over 1100 kg of ganja worth about Rs 2 crore and arrested a person in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Friday night.

The arrested person has been identified as Manish Kumar from Bihar.

According to police, a large quantity of ganja was seized from a truck coming from Tripura towards Guwahati.

Niranjan Das, I/C of Churaibari police watch post in Karimganj district said the ganja was recovered from a secret chamber of the truck.

"One truck was coming in the Tripura side from Agartala, we intercepted the truck at Churaibari. During checking, we recovered 1108 kg of ganja from a secret chamber of the truck. We also arrested the driver of the truck identified as Manish Kumar hailing from Bihar," Das said.

The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 2 crore, the police said. (ANI)