Assam: Police seize 20000 Yaba tablets being smuggled to Bangladesh, one apprehended

Karimganj (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): The police on Saturday, apprehended one drug peddler and seized around 20,000 Yaba tablets that were being smuggled into Bangladesh.

As per the police, it acted on a specific Border Security Force (BSF) input, after which they foiled the smuggling plan by apprehending the drug peddler in a car in Assam's Karimganj.



"Acting on specific BSF input, vigilant troops of Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, troops of BSF and Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended a Drug peddler in a Car while being transported for smuggling into Bangladesh in Karimganj of Assam on Sunday," the police said.

In another incident, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49.99 crores on Saturday

The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, recovered 1,50,000 Meth tablets, worth Rs 49,99,50,000 (Rupees forty-nine crore ninety-nine lakh fifty thousand only) in general area Sakawrtuichhun, Aizawl district. (ANI)

