Assam police seize 72 kg marijuana, five held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Five people including three women were arrested and marijuana worth several lakhs of rupees was seized from their possession in the Karimganj district on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, around 72 kilograms of marijuana was seized from the accused during the raid conducted at a tourist lodge in the Badarpur area.

Bijay Goswami, a police officer at Badarpur police station said, "We received information that five suspects carrying ganja are staying at a lodge near Badarpur police station."

"On the basis of that input, we searched the lodge along with our woman staff and found 34 packets of ganja weighing 72.61 kg in their bags. We have arrested five people including three women," added Goswami. (ANI)

