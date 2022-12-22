Assam: Police seize 75 kg Ganja, two held

Biswanath (Assam) [India] December 22 (ANI): As many as two people were apprehended as the Assam Police on Thursday seized a large quantity of Ganja in Biswanath district.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary.

The police recovered around 75 kg of Ganja.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team chased a vehicle and caught two persons in the Jamugurihat Borpathar area.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Biswanath, Kulendra Nath Deka said, "When the police team was chasing the vehicle, the apprehended persons had thrown several packets of Ganja on road and tried to flee."

Kulendra Nath Deka said that they also seized a vehicle.



"When our team chased them they tried to flee from the area, but we caught them. We brought them to Kolapani road and recovered 75.20 kg of Ganja. We have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 X-0498. Our investigation is on and we will catch all persons who are involved with this," Kulendra Nath Deka said.

Earlier on December 7, two persons were apprehended, as the Assan Police seized around 1000 kg of 'ganja' in Biswanath district.

Based on secret information, a team of the Jinjia police station in Biswanath district set up Naka checking and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12AE-1801 and recovered 1000 kg of Ganja from the vehicle.

The Police apprehended two persons, who were identified as Jolendra Narzary and Surendra Boro.

Sagar Shah, the police officer of Jinjia police station, said, "Police seized 1000 kg of Ganja and apprehended two persons identified as Jolendra Narzary and Surendra Boro in Biswanath dist. During checking, they tried to flee, and jumped into a river but were caught."

The officer also informed that the two accused had planned to deliver the ganja at the Naraynpur area in the Lakhimpur district.

