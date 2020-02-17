Assam Police seize banned drugs in Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Assam police on Saturday seized a large quantity of banned drugs from two individuals here. As many as 1,200 Nitrosem tablets and 28,470 Sampex capsules were recovered from their possession.

"On the basis of a piece of secret information on Saturday night, one check-post was put up on Hojai Jugijaan road. While conducting checks, two persons identified as Babul Dey (40) and Nappa Dey (45) were apprehended along with banned Nitrosem tablets and Sampex capsules near Jugijan ITI," Assam police said in a release.

A case has been registered in this regard under the relevant sections of IPC. (ANI)

