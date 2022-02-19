Assam Police seize drugs, two held

Dhubri (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): As a part of its 'War Against Drugs' Assam's Dhubri district police seized drugs and apprehended two persons.

The police team on Friday launched an operation with the help of the Village Defence Party (VDP) at Rabharsola village and recovered 270 tablets and three containers of suspected brown sugar.

The drug peddlers were identified as Jahidur Islam and Sahidur Rahman, police said.





Lokman Ali, an officer of the Fakirganj police station said, "Based on secret information, we had launched an operation with the help of VDP at Rabharsola village and apprehended two drug peddlers."

"We had seized 27 strips of tablets, three containers of brown sugar and Rs 32,000 cash. We will produce them before the court," he added. (ANI)

