Assam police seize fake currency worth around Rs 6L at Silchar

Silchar (Assam) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Assam police on Saturday in a search operation seized a total of Rs 6,03,500 Indian fake currency notes and apprehended three persons in connection with the case.

"Based on a piece of secret information on February 15, Silchar police station staff conducted search operation at Rongpur area under Silchar police station. During the search operation, police seized a total of Rs 6,03,500 Indian fake currency notes from one silver colour Alto vehicle. The fake currency notes were found to be in possession of Abdul Hasin (42), Sujit Mazumder (38) and Sitaram Sahani (25)," Assam police said in a release.

All the apprehended persons were brought to Silchar police station for a thorough interrogation.

In this connection, a case has been registered under sections 120(B), 489(B) and 489(C) of IPC. (ANI)

