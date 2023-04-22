Assam Police seizes contraband worth Rs 8 cr in Karbi Anglong; two arrested

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): The police seized a large quantity of contraband rugs worth around Rs 8 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons on Saturday, police have said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Karbi Anglong district police and CRPF in the wee hours of Saturday set up a special naka checking infront of Lahorijan police post led by the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bokajan.

"At about 12.30 am the police team intercepted a truck. On being thorough search of the vehicle a total of 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of heroin recovered which are concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck. We have arrested two persons in this regard. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 8 crore," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI.

The arrested persons were identified as Aijul Haque (50 years old) and Dildar Hussain (18 years old).



The police officer further said that, the consignment was carried from Manipur.

Earlier on April 20, Assam Police seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and arrested two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of drugs, a team of Karbi Anglong district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday evening jointly set up a Naka checking at the Lahorijan area near Bokajan and intercepted a vehicle, the police official said.

"On being thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered a total of 45 soap cases containing 529.36 grams of heroin. The heroin packets were hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. We have arrested two persons from Manipur. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 crore," John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan told ANI.

The arrested persons were identified as Th Boby (21 years old) and Pusham Abdul Hasim (26 years old). (ANI)

