Assam: Police seizes drugs worth Rs 4 crore, 5 arrested

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 3 (ANI): Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 4 crore in the Kamrup district on Saturday night.

Police also arrested five drug peddlers identified as Ali Ahmed, Md. Mohammad Khan, Baharul Alom, Najimul Miah and Jiyadul Islam.

Based on secret information, a police team led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police launched an operation at Azara area and seized 50,000 'World Is Yours' tablets.



"The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 4 crore", Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month, Assam police seized 1480 kg ganja, packed in 74 small packets, from a goods carrier coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari WP, Karimganj. (ANI)

